Courteney Cox to headline Starz horror-comedy ‘Shining Vale’

Washington D.C. [USA]: American actor Courteney Cox has been tapped as the lead in Starz’s horror-comedy pilot ‘Shining Vale.’

The pilot reunites her with creator Jeff Astrof, who worked on ‘Friends’ in its early seasons.

“As Starz continues to expand its slate of original comedy series, we are incredibly proud to bring a talented actress such as Courteney Cox to the network to topline Shining Vale. Her previous success in the genre combined with her well-honed comedic chops make her the ideal actor to bring Pat to life,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Courteney will star as Patricia ‘Pat’ Phelps, who moves with her family from the city to a small town in which terrible atrocities have happened. No one else seems to notice except Pat, who is convinced she’s either depressed or possessed.

The half-hour horror-comedy show is executive produced by Horgan and Clelia Mountford via Merman alongside Astrof through his Other Shoe Productions and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. And Dearbhla Walsh will direct and exec produce the pilot.