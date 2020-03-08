Courteney Cox plays piano as daughter sings cover of Demi Lovato

A+ A-

Washington D.C.: ‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox sat down and hit the piano keys while her teenage daughter Coco Arquette stood at the mic and sang a cover by Demi Lovato.

Taking to Instagram, Cox posted a video of her playing Demi Lovato’s hit Anyone, while Coco showcased her soulful voice as she sings the lyrics displayed on her phone.

Courteney joked and wrote, “When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”

Cox was low key in glasses and a black sweater while Coco her daughter that she shares with ex-husband David Arquette was seen in a casual yet chique attire as she wore a burgundy top paired up with denim jeans.

The video received nearly two million views in just four hours and fans were quick to notice Coco’s vocal skills, as one commented, “Coco is so talented, love the song,” while another wrote, “She has a beautiful voice.”