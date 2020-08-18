COVAXIN 2nd phase clinical testing in Gauhati Medical College

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 12:27 am IST
Guwahati, Aug 18 : The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been selected for the second phase clinical testing of India’s indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, COVAXIN, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

He said the GMCH would provide all-out support for the second phase clinical testing of COVAXIN, which has already shown successful results in phase-one clinical trials.

According to the Minister, till Tuesday night, Assam has tested more than 18.22 lakh samples with 79,667 people testing positive for Covid-19. Of the total cases, 56,734 people have recovered from the disease with the recovery rate being 71.2 per cent and mortality rate 0.25 per cent.

Sarma said 197 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far. In terms of recovery rate, he said, five states — Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal and Tripura — were better than Assam.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

