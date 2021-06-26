COVID-19: 1,028 new cases, nine deaths reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday reported 1,028 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,19,865, while the toll rose to 3,627 with nine more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 132, followed by Khammam (76) and Nalgonda (66) districts, a health department bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Saturday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 1,489 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,01,184.

The number of active cases was 15,054, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,18,427 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the numbers examined so far to 1,82,46,482.

The samples tested per million population was 4,90,233.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate was 96.98 per cent, compared to 96.69 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.

The state said it reached the milestone of administering one crore jabs to people in different categories on Friday.