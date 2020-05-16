COVID-19: 11 more test positive in Kerala, active cases now 87

Thiruvananthapuram: Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala, taking the number of active cases to 87.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave this information in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Of these, seven have come from abroad, and four from within the country,” he added.

As on date, 497 persons have been cured and discharged in the state.

He said 56,362 people were under observation in homes and 619 in various hospitals at present in Kerala.

With six more hot spots registered today, the number of such areas in Kerala has risen to 22.

Source: IANS

