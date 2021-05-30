COVID-19: 140 more deaths, 1,908 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 20,346 on Sunday with 140 more fatalities, while 1,908 new cases pushed the infection tally to 16,90,016, an official statement issued here said.

Of the new fatalities, Gorakhpur reported 15 deaths, followed by 12 each in Allahabad and Kushinagar, the state government said in the statement.

Of the new cases, Meerut reported 112 infections, while Lucknow recorded 109 cases, it said.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 6,713 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the overall recoveries in the state to 16,28,456.

The count of active cases stands at 41,214, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, over 3.40 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, over 4.90 crore tests have been done in the state, it added.