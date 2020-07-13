COVID-19: 1,550 new cases, nine deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed 36,000 as 1,550 fresh cases were reported on Monday, officials said.



The state’s tally has reached 36,221 with 12,178 active cases.



Nine deaths were reported on Monday, pushing the death toll to 365. A total of 1,197 patients recovered during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 23,679.



The state conducted 11,525 tests, the highest in a single day. With this, the number of tests conducted rose to 1,81,849.



According to the director of public health and family welfare, 926 of the fresh cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad, the worst affected region. The surge also continued in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district, where 212 new cases were reported. Medchal and Sangareddy, two other districts bordering Hyderabad, recorded 53 and 19 cases, respectively.



Karimnagar district also witnessed a spike with 86 new cases. Nalgonda reported 41 infections. Khammam and Kamareddy districts registered 38 and 33 cases respectively.



According to the media bulletin, only 1,844 beds out of 17,081 Covid beds in the government hospitals are occupied.



Amid media reports that patients are not being admitted due to non-availability of beds in hospitals, the Health Department continues to maintain that nearly 90 per cent of Covid beds in government-run hospitals are vacant.



Meanwhile, the health authorities in GHMC limits created containment zones and began enforcing the restrictions on movement of people to check the spread of virus.



Barricades were erected at several places in the old city of Hyderabad which recorded Covid positive cases in recent days.

Source: IANS