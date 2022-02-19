COVID-19: 166 fresh cases in J-K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 166 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 4,52,155, while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 103 were reported from the Jammu division and 63 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 51 cases followed by 23 cases in Doda district.

There are 2,294 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,45,115, they said.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to the pandemic is 4,746 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.