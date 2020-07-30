Covid-19: 16,639 UTPs, 150 convicts released in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 29 : The Odisha government has released as many as 16,639 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and 150 convicts from various jails across the state due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, said an official on Wednesday.

The prisoners have been released between March 20 and July 28 as part of decongestion measures of jails following the recommendation of a high-power committee.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court and decision of the high-power committee of the state, th prisoners have been released by court orders, said a statement from the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services.

“As directed by High-Powered Committee, the Undertrial Review Committees of 30 districts having District Judges, District Magistrates, Superintendents of police, Secretary DLSA & Jail superintendents as members had taken conscious decisions on merit for ensuring decongestion of jails,” the statement said.

This apart, a total of 1,202 prisoners have been shifted from overcrowded jails to less crowded jails so far.

