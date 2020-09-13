Covid-19: 1,686 test positive in J&K, tally breaches 54K

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th September 2020 9:07 pm IST
Covid-19: 1,686 test positive in J&K, tally breaches 54K

Srinagar, Sep 13 : Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 1,686 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s tally to 54,096, health officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 1,686 new cases, 875 were from Jammu division and 811 from Kashmir division.

As many as 14 patients succumbed to the disease on Sunday. So far, 878 people have died of Covid-19 in J&K while 35,737 have completely recovered.

The number of active cases is now 17,481 of which 9,298 are from Jammu division and 8,183 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

