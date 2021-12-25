COVID-19: 17 school girls test positive; reports of 476 students awaited

As on Friday, Chhattisgarh has a caseload of 10,07,540, including 13,597 deaths.

(Representative Image)Jabalpur: Students wearing face masks attend prayer in a class at a school that was reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in Jabalpur, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Raigarh: At least 17 girls of Classes VIII and X of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bhupdevpur in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

Raigarh Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. S. N. Keshari said the 17 girls have been shifted from the hostel to a guesthouse and the entire school has been declared as a ‘containment zone’.

“The reports of the 13 girls returned positive on Friday and the remaining four on Saturday. Samples of 176 girls studying in Classes VI to XII were tested on Friday and that of 300 boys on Saturday. These results are awaited,” he said.

“Last Sunday, parents of some of the children had come to meet them. One of the parents was infected. The health department has set up a camp to curb the spread and monitor the situation,” he added.

Incidentally, Raigarh district has led the daily addition tally in Chhattisgarh on December 18, 19, 21 and 22, local officials said.

