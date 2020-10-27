COVID-19: 2,046 new cases, 20 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 1,79,654 on Tuesday after 2,046 more people were detected with the infection, while the number of patients who have recovered reached 1,56,080, an official said.

Twenty more deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 1,881, he said.

A total of 287 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,730 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 21,693 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 177 new cases, taking its total count to 40,705, including 544 deaths.

Korba district recorded 223 new cases, Raigarh 206, Janjgir-Champa 184, Rajnandgaon 149, Durg 107 and Kanker 100 among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, two took place on Tuesday and four on Monday, while 14 had occurred earlier but were added to the fatality tally on Tuesday,” he added.

Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,79,654, new cases 2,046, deaths 1,881, recovered 1,56,080, active cases 21,693, people tested so far 17,19,930.

Source: PTI