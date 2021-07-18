COVID-19: 26 new cases, one more death in Rajasthan

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 18th July 2021 7:15 pm IST
Jaipur: Twenty-six fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality linked to the disease were recorded in Rajasthan on Sunday, pushing the infection count to 9,53,360 and the death toll to 8,950, according to an official report.

The new fatality was reported in Pratapgarh, while a maximum of five fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Jaipur, the report said.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in the state has come down to 472, it said.

A total of 9,43,938 people in Rajasthan have recovered from the infection, according to the bulletin.

