COVID-19: 28 positive cases and 2 deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: Corona virus (covid-19) active cases in Telangana climbed to 412 on Sunday, as 28 more people tested positive in the state on April 12. Two deaths were also recorded in Hyderabad city.

Although Government has identified 202 Hot spots across the state the number persons affected with the dreaded virus did not show a immediate decrease.

As per the official sources, the number of cumulative active cases in the state is 412, while 28 cases turn out to be positive on Sunday and 7 patients were discharged from private and Government run hospitals. Till now the number of deaths recorded in the state has reached 16.

