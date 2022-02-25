Covid-19: 280 new cases added to tally in Andhra Pradesh

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 25th February 2022 7:27 pm IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh recorded 280 fresh cases of Covid-19, 496 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday.

According to the latest bulletin, cases now rose to 23,17,464, recoveries to 22,98,033 and deaths 14,722.

The number of active cases declined to 4,709.

Districts of east Godavari and Anantapuramu reported 44 fresh cases each, Prakasam 40, West Godavari 38, Visakhapatnam 34 and Guntur 28.

Krishna and Chittoor logged 18 and 16 cases while SPS Nellore and Kadapa saw eight each.

Vizianagaram and Kurnool witnessed one fresh case each while Srikakulam reported nil.

Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts reported one fatality each.

