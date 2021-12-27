COVID-19: 289 new cases, 4 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka logged 289 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 30,04,876 and the toll to 38,316.

The day also saw 254 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,082, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top in number of cases (172), as the city saw 155 discharges and two deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,449.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.49 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.38 per cent.

Besides the deaths in Bengaluru Urban, one fatality each was reported from Kodagu and Uttara Kannada.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 172, Kodagu 37, Tumakuru 15, Dakshina Kannada 12, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,61,728, followed by Mysuru 1,80,231 and Tumakuru 1,21,317.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,277, followed by Mysuru 1,77,699 and Tumakuru 1,20,080.

Cumulatively a total of 5,60,56,875 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 58,495 were done on Monday alone.