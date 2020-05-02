COVID-19: 4 more nurses test positive in Gurugram

Gurugram: Coronavirus continued to infect healthcare professionals in Gurugram, as four more nurses of a private hospital tested positive on Saturday, sources said.

These nurses live in Jharsa village, adjoining to upscale Sector 31 in the city. This is not the first time nurses of Medanta Hospital living in Jharsa village have tested positive. Earlier, two nurses living in this village were found positive.

Sources said they were infected while treating corona patients. Medanta Hospital in Gurugram had admitted 14 Italian tourists infected with coronavirus in March.

The entire village has since been declared a containment zone and sealed through deployment of more police personnel, said JS Punia, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram.

Earlier, two nursing staff of the same hospital but residents of adjoining Islampur village were found positive.

The total corona positive patients has now reached 67 in Gurugram, including 38 cured and discharged.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.