20 Mar 2020, Fri
Covid-19: 4 more test positive in Lucknow, toll goes up to 9

Posted by Qayam Published: March 20, 2020, 11:58 am IST
Lucknow: Four more people, including three men and one woman, have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Lucknow on Friday. Their samples were sent for testing on Thursday evening and the reports came on Friday morning.

The spokesperson of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Sudhir Singh, said that all the four patients have been admitted to the isolation ward and their treatment has commenced.

With the surfacing of the latest cases, the number of positive Covid-19 patients in Lucknow has gone up to nine now.

Source: IANS

