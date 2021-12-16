COVID-19: 4 new cases of Omicron variant detected in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four new cases of Omicron have been detected in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total numbers to seven cases in Telangana so far.

“Three out of the four cases who tested positive for the variant are from Kenya, a non-risk country, whereas one is from an Indian origin,” informed the director of Telangana’s Public Health department, G. Srinivasa Rao.

The state reported 190 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,79,064, while the death toll rose to 4,012 with two more fatalities.

Two international passengers had tested positive with Omicron, on Wednesday. One of them is a 25-year-old woman from Kenya whereas another one is a man from Somalia. While the woman was sent to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the man was missing.

A day earlier on Wednesday, the concerned authorities traced the Somalian man, Abdullahi Ahmed Nur and shifted him to TIMS Gachibowli. Nur who arrived from Sharjah on December 12 was apprehended by the police from Paramount Colony Banjara Hills.

Health department officials conducted RT-PCR tests on 153 persons at the Paramount Hills colony and IAS colony in Tolichowki after racing down the cases to the area. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation also sanitised the colonies and as a precautionary measure asked residents to quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Paramount Colony has been turned into a containment zone, covering 25 houses in the colony next to where the cases surfaced. People who came in close contact with those infected were placed in isolation. The Health Department is making efforts to identify the primary contacts of the Somalian and Keynan nationals.

Apart from them, a 7-year-old boy who had come on an international flight to Hyderabad and then boarded a domestic flight to Kolkata has also tested positive with Omicron. However, he had not come out of the premises of Hyderabad Airport.