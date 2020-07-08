COVID-19: 445 new cases reported in UAE; 53,045 in total

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday announced 445 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 53,045.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases include many nationalities. All are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported citing the statement.

Besides, 568 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 42,282, according to the ministry. It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country’s death toll to 327.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China’s national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organised an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.

Source: IANS