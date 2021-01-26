COVID-19: 47.4 pc private health get vaccinated in Telangana

Hyderabad: About 47.4 percent of the total private health workers scheduled to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana took the jab on Monday, the state health department informed.

As per an official release, five adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported in the state.

“Among the 42,915 beneficiaries that were scheduled to take the shot, 20,359 were vaccinated. All 33 districts in the state conducted COVID-19 vaccination on Monday for private health care workers. Eminent Doctors from the Private/Corporate hospital received the vaccine,” it said.

A total of 1,30,607 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the Telangana so far, taking the cumulative percentage of beneficiaries that received the vaccine till today to 61 per cent.

“No case of serious/severe AEFIs has been reported,” the relase added.

COVID vaccination for private health care workers will again continue from Thursday.

