Covid-19: 5,076 recoveries in K’taka; new cases dip to 1,238

Bengaluru, Dec 10 : Recoveries in Karnataka shot up to 5,076 in a single day, taking the total number of patients cured of the infection to 8,66,664 till date.

“With 1,238 new cases on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 8,97,801, including 19,206 positive cases,” said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

The infection claimed 12 lives in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 11,912 till date.

Bengaluru reported 701 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,76,592, including 13,820 active cases, while 3,58,553 recovered so far, with 4,549 in the last 24 hours.

With 8 patients succumbing to the infection, the city’s death toll rose to 4,218 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.

Of the 258 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 114 are in Bengaluru, 19 in Chamarajanagara, 17 each in Kalaburagi and Tumakaru and 10 each in Gadag and Hassan.

Out of 84,270 tests conducted during the day, 15,514 were through the rapid-antigen detection and 68,756 through the RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.46 per cent and the case fatality rate for the day was 0.96 per cent,” added the bulletin.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.