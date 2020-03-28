COVID-19: 6 new cases, 1 death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Health minister Etala Rajender said that six more cases of corona positive increased in Telangana taking total to 65 on Saturday.

He informed that a 74 year old man had some other health problems was tested positive after his death in Global Hospital. After a review, he said that it was 59 yesterday and those get it should be treated in specific hospitals. The house owners should not cause inconvenience to tenants in the name if corona cases fear. In Qutbullahpur four members of a family were tested as corona positive cases. They are being treated.

The Minister expressed displeasure that Some people with corona spreading virus to others. People and workers going to villages, will get ration rice and financial aid from the government. A 74 year old man had other health problems was tested positive after his death in Global Hospital, he added. He clarified that a person came from Delhi spread the virus and it was imported. However there is no case of corona domestically the minister said. The state government has made all arrangements for providing treatment to more positive cases. Corona virus is spreading and people have to be cautious. They must stay indoors the health minister said.

The minister appealed that the people have to avoid coming in groups outside. Else they may get contagious corona virus he said.

