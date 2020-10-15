COVID-19: 648 fresh cases, 6 more deaths in JK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 648 fresh coronavirus cases while six patients suffering from the disease died in the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 86,057 and death toll to 1,358, officials said.

Out of the fresh 648 cases, 268 are from Jammu and 380 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 182 new cases, followed by 120 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 9,058 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the union territory, while 75,641 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, six deaths took place in the past 24 hours two in Jammu region and four in the Kashmir valley — taking the death toll to 1,358, the officials said.

