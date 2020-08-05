Covid-19: 6,501 persons discharged from TN hospitals in 24 hrs

Chennai, Aug 5 : For the second consecutive day, the number of cured Covid-19 patients getting discharged from different hospitals in Tamil Nadu was higher than the number of new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the state Health Department said that a total of 6,031 persons were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of discharges to 2,14,815.

The number of new cases went up by 5,175 in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 273,460, of which 54,184 are active cases.

Meanwhile, 112 persons succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 4,461.

The number of children infected by the virus in the state in the age group 0-12 have gone up to 13,520.

Chennai continued to head the state’s Covid tally with 1,044 persons testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 105,004, of which 11,811 are active cases. As many 997 persons were discharged from different hospitals in the city in the past 24 hours.

