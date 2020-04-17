COVID-19: 66 new positive cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: New corona virus cases continue to record in Telangana state, as 66 positive cases surged on Friday.

The overall number of positive cases reached to 766. The total number of Covid-19 positive persons who have recovered and have been discharged stood at 186, no fresh fatalities were reported.

As on Friday, the total number of active corona virus positive cases in GHMC is 562 patients, are admitted to various Government run hospitals.

