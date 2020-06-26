COVID-19: 7 more die in Nashik district, 220 new cases found

June 26, 2020
Nashik: Maharashtra’s Nashik district registered seven more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 199 on Thursday, while 220 fresh cases pushed up the tally to 3,378, officials said.

Among the deceased, four were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, two from other parts of the district and one was from outside the district but was receiving treatment here, an official release said.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 199, it said.

In addition, as many as 220 more people were found coronavirus positive, taking the tally in the district to 3,378, the release said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals currently stood at 1,854.

As many as 557 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district, the release added.

In all, 1,554 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present, it added.

Source: PTI
