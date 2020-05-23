COVID-19: 80 more test positive, J&K tally 1,569

Jammu: Eighty more persons tested coronavirus positive on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total tally of such cases to 1,569 in the union territory.

The Information and Public Relations Department said the new cases included 59 in Kashmir division and 21 in Jammu division.

The total cases now is 1,569, of which 21 have succumbed and 774 cured and discharged from hospitals.

The active cases now total 774, including 609 in Kashmir division and 165 in Jammu division.

Source: IANS

