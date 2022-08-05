COVID-19: 823 new cases, 2 fatalities reported in J-K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir registered 823 fresh COVID-9 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,68,245, officials said here.

Two fresh deaths were also reported due to the Coronavirus, they said.

While 190 cases were reported from Jammu division, 633 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the officials said.

The death toll due to the virus rose to 4,776 as two fresh deaths were reported from the union territory, the officials said.

There are 5,133 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,58,336, the officials said

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).