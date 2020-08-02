Covid-19: 92 containment zones in Hyderabad, 192 in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Although Hyderabad tops the list for the number of coronavirus cases, Mahbubnagar is leading for sealed areas. With 715 active cases and 24 deaths, Mahbubnagar has 192 containment zones. Whereas, the jurisdiction of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has 92 areas sealed. Mahbubnagar places partial lock down.

Municipality in Mahbubnagar has appealed to people to follow social distancing in the affected areas and a partial lock down is in place. Businessmen and shop owners have stuck posters to make Mahbubnagar dwellers aware of the situation.

The last 7 days data shows 4053 corona active cases in Hyderabad with 92 zones; 48 zones in Sarsala with 185 cases. Gadwal recorded 160 cases and 46 containment zones. Where Sangareddy has 489 active cases and 82 zones at present, Rangareddy has relatively higher number, 1295 cases 156 containment zones.

The list forms part of a 59-page media bulletin released by the office of the director of public health had provided a comprehensive information as per the direction of Telangana High Court.