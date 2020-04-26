COVID-19: Actress Vidya Balan raises 2500 PPE kits for doctors

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is elated as she’s raised over 2,500 PPE kits for doctors and Rs 16 lakhs for those who are battling at the frontline to keep everyone safe from COVID-19 pandemic.

Vidya had also collaborated with celebrity shout-out platform Tring, along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films and photographer cum film producer Atul Kasbekar.

She took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon where she shared the good news.

“I’ve woken up to good news this morning. We’ve reached 2500+ PPE kits and raised over 16 lakh in just a few hours. A big thank you to each of you who has donated and made this possible. A load of gratitude and bless you. This is truly the unity and spirit of India…” she said in the video.

Alongside the video, Vidya wrote: “Thank you very much for your generous donations from all over the world. I’m elated to share that we have raised 2500+ kits accounting over Rs 16 lakh within a few hours. A load of gratitude for helping in donating over double our initial target.

“The campaign will run for some more time, so if you haven’t been able to donate yet but want to help out, go to www.tring.co.in and donate whatever you can. Every single kit is helping protect a life. The #WarAgainstCovid19 continues, let’s #UniteForHumanity #StayHome#StaySafe”.

In an earlier post, the “Mission Mangal” star had informed that each PPE kit worth Rs 650 consists of one coverall laminated and waterproof nitrile gloves, goggles, face shields, 3-ply surgical mask, and shoe covers.

