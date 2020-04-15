COVID-19 affects different people differently” Dr. Y. Vighnesh

Hyderabad: To cut through the panic and confusion surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the nation is in lockdown, Freemasons of Telangana, a 300 years old a global moral building society organized a Webinar ‘Conquer Corona – Know what you don’t know’ in association with CallHealth, India’s leading home health care provider. JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad, a global young people’s organisation and Hybiz TV also partnered for the event.

About 100 people from across the world logged in for the Webinar. It lasted well over an hour. It was moderated by D. Ramchandram from Freemasons of Telangana. In these past three weeks the Google has become Guru and Whats App for University for many. People have become screenagers—hooked on to Mobile, TV, Desktop, Laptop, Tablet Screen exploring information. But, still, there is uncertainty, insecurity and misinformation.

That is why this Webinar What we still don’t know about Corona., We still don’t know cure or vaccine for the Virus. Whether younger are less likely to die, can people be re-i8nfected? Does it spread more slowly in hot places like India, whether the Trillion Dollars spent on research is helping? These and many are still unanswered. We need to know about these. That is why this Webinar, which is about information, advice, guidance in tackling health, wellness, fitness and lifestyle during and after COVID, said D. Ramchandram, moderating the Webinar.

Dr. Vighnesh Y. Naidu, Specialist – Internal Medicine, Virtual Medicine, Wellness and Telemedicine expert addressing the participants said that our understanding of COVID-19 is still evolving and there is still no absolute indication as to how it spreads. It affects different people differently. Multiple studies have shown the virus was present as much as 13 feet away from the patient and is able to survive 9-12 hours on various surfaces.

What we practiced in the beginning of the outbreak is continuously changing. What we know about the virus is being updated on a daily basis, Dr. Vighnesh said. The Government has said that there is no community spreading but it is expected and we need to prepare for it. We must be alert but not paranoid, he said.

Dr. Vighnesh informed about the virus, the vulnerable groups (gender-wise and age-wise), diagnosis and management of COVID-19 and special precautions to be taken care of. Covid’s symptoms are similar to seasonal flu i.e. Throat irritation, running nose, cough, body pains, mild fever, etc. But fever is the most predominant with about 75-80 percent presentation of these cases with fever.

But fever is not an indication of a visit to a hospital, he said. Cough, throat irritation, running nose, breathlessness and loss of appetite (in elderly people) and fatigue are the reasons one has to go to the hospital and get checked, he opined. The elderly people should consult a Doctor when they are experience fatigue to rule out flu or any other infection whereas the millennials can wait until they have symptoms, he advised.

Combined to the above, gastro-intestinal symptoms like nausea, abdominal bloating, loss of appetite and diarrhea (loose motions) are reported in 48 to 50 % of the patients.

