COVID-19 affects half of Middle East, over 12,000 cases recorded

A+ A-

Tehran: Middle East countries that are currently free from coronavirus include Syria, Turkey, and Yemen. United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first Middle East country to report a coronavirus-positive case, following the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in China. Iran recorded highest number of cases outside China after Italy.

Iran

Confirmed cases: 10,075

First case reported: 19 February

Iran has reported 429 deaths, which is among the highest outside China, after Italy, and the first deaths in the Middle East. The first coronavirus cases in Iran were reported in the holy city of Qom, which has now emerged as the epicentre for transmission in the country.

The number of deaths in Iran, however, might be under-reported, reported BBC Persian citing sources in Iranian health system. The actual deaths are either 210 or more, added BBC. Other Middle East countries face the threat of coronavirus transmission from Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran is struggling to access coronavirus diagnostic kits and treatments due to sanctions by the US. Many countries have started cancelling visa-on-arrival facility for Iranians temporarily.

Qatar

Confirmed cases: 262

First case reported: 29 February

The first coronavirus case in Qatar was reported on 29 February in a 36-year male who recently returned from Iran. Two more evacuees from Iran were tested positive on 01 March, increasing the number of cases to three.

The evacuees were brought to Qatar in a chartered plane by the government. Qatar has advised its residents to postpone travel to coronavirus-affected countries including China, South Korea, Iran, Singapore, Japan and Italy.

Bahrain

Confirmed cases: 197

First case reported: 24 February

Majority of the coronavirus-infected in Bahrain are passengers who arrived from Iran. Bahrain is monitoring passengers arriving from coronavirus-affected countries and has suspended flights to and from Dubai and Sharjah as a preventive measure. Self-isolation is mandated to citizens/residents arriving from Iran.

Bahrain has also ordered the closure of schools, universities and nurseries for two weeks as a preventive measure.

Israel

Confirmed cases: 131

First case reported: 21 February

The first coronavirus-infected in Israel are among 11 evacuees who were onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The infected are being treated at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. The first confirmed case is reported to have recovered.

Various measures are being implemented to control the disease from spreading in the country, including the closure of tourist sites, preparation of isolation units, and restrictions on large gatherings.

United Arab Emirates

Confirmed cases: 85

First case reported: 29 January

The confirmed coronavirus cases in UAE include an Indian national who was in contact with one of the infected.

The first coronavirus case in UAE was confirmed on 29 January in a family of four who arrived from Wuhan. The remaining three also tested positive for the virus later.

The UAE has suspended all flights to and from China, Iran, and Thailand since the outbreak. It is also screening all passengers arriving from affected regions.

Further, all schools and colleges in the UAE have been asked to be closed for four weeks starting 08 March.

Iraq

Confirmed cases: 83

First case reported: 24 February

Iraq confirmed its first coronavirus infection on 24 February in an Iranian student in Najaf city.

Four more cases were reported on 25 February in Kirkuk near Baghdad of a family who recently returned from Iran.

Six deaths have been reported in the country. The first death of a 70-year-old cleric was announced on 04 March in Sulaimaniyah city.

Iraq has since banned the entry of foreign nationals and closed its borders to Iran and Kuwait.

Kuwait

Confirmed cases: 80

First case reported: 26 February

Kuwait has reported multiple coronavirus cases among 700 people evacuated from the Mashhad city in Iran.

The first few patients who tested positive for the virus are in stable condition.

Egypt

Confirmed cases: 80

First case reported: 14 February

A Chinese national who arrived in Egypt without symptoms of coronavirus was later tested positive. The patient has been placed under isolation in the Matrouh governorate in north-western Egypt and is reported to be recovering.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 133,970, with 4,958 deaths, across 120 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

A 45-year-old woman who arrived in Lebanon from Iran was reported to be the first confirmed case in the country. Local health authorities are conducting contact tracing for all passengers who were on the same flight taken by the infected.

Two more suspected cases have been reported in the country.

Palestine

Confirmed cases: 31

First case reported: 05 March

Palestine initially reported seven confirmed coronavirus cases of 05 March. The cases reported were of Palestine nationals in a hotel located in Bethleham in West Bank.

The country has declared a state of emergency to curb the further spread of the disease. Religious places, schools and colleges along with tourists hotels have been asked to temporarily close.

Saudi Arabia

Confirmed cases: 45

First case reported: 02 March

The first coronavirus case in Saudi Arabia was reported in a Saudi citizen who returned from Iran via Bahrain.

The Saudi Ministry of Health has been following up on the COVID-19 situation in the Kingdom and has got 25 hospitals ready as a proactive precautionary measure.

Lebanon

Confirmed cases: 68

First case reported: 22 February

A 45-year-old woman who arrived in Lebanon from Iran was reported to be the first confirmed case in the country. Local health authorities are conducting contact tracing for all passengers who were on the same flight taken by the infected.

Two more suspected cases have been reported in the country.

Oman

Confirmed cases: 18

First case reported: 24 February

Oman has reported coronavirus infection in two women who entered from Iran. The patients are reported to be in stable condition. The country has since suspended all civilian flights to Iran.

Jordan

Confirmed cases: 01

First case reported: 02 March

A Jordanian who returned from Italy more than two weeks prior to being tested positive for coronavirus was reported to be the first coronavirus-infected in Jordan.

The person was tested following the onset of disease symptoms, while family members tested negative.

Global deaths

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 133,970, with 4,958 deaths, across 120 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.