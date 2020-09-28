Covid-19: After 10 days, Sahasrabuddhe discharged from AIIMS

By News Desk 1Updated: 28th September 2020 8:11 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 28 : After spending 10 days at the All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS) after being detected with Covid-19, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been discharged from the hospital.

However, he will continue to remain in “strict home quarantine”, he said.

He was detected with the virus amid the monsoon session of the Parliament, sparking a scare.

In fact, he had announced the report a day after giving an elaborate speech on Maharashtra’s handling of the pandemic in the house, making TMC MP Derek O’Brien raise a red flag.

Sahasrabuddhe said that after having a headache and mild fever, he had got examined following which he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Interestingly, he tested negative before attending the monsoon session of Parliament.

Earlier, the former BJP national Vice President went into home quarantine before being admitted to AIIMS.

— IANS
