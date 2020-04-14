COVID-19: All passenger train services cancelled till May 3

Hyderabad: In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancelled till May 3.

To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and Parcel trains will continue.No booking of any type of tickets, including E tickets shall be done till further advice. However, facility of online cancellation will remain functional for ticket bookings.

All counters for ticket booking for UTS & PRS will remain closed till further orders. Full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled. Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled.

As far as trains cancelled upto May 3 is concerned, the refunds would be automatically remitted by the Railways online to the customers while those who have booked across the counters, refund can be taken upto July 31

