COVID-19: All sporting activities suspended in Italy

Rome: All sport in Italy has been suspended till atleast April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak, said their prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

The suspension means Serie A football matches will also not be played during this period but the Italian national teams and clubs can take part in international competitions, according to a BBC report.

Serie A had already said all games would be played behind closed doors until April 3.

Italian health authorities said that a total of 7,985 coronavirus infection cases have been registered in the country, while the death toll has risen to 463.

Considering all data (including deaths and recoveries), the number of coronavirus cases assessed by health authorities was 9,172.

The official confirmed the vast majority of the fatalities occurred among elderly people.