Covid-19: Amid rising recoveries, Andhra logs 8k more cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 1:50 am IST
Amaravati, Sep 19 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 8,218 new Covid cases, raising the state’s tally to 6.17 lakh, even as recoveries continue to outnumber infections.

“In the past 24 hours, 74,595 samples have been tested, out of which 8,218 tested positive for coronavirus,” said a health official.

East Godavari district continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic, registering 1,395 more cases, pushing the district’s tally to 85,247.

Among other places, West Godavari district accounted for 1,071 cases, followed by Chittoor (736), Nellore (693), Prakasam (670), Kadapa (520), and Srikakulam (485) among others.

Meanwhile, coronavirus fatalities fell to just 57 on Saturday from the usual daily average of 70 deaths. The new deaths raised the state’s toll to 5,302.

However, on a positive note, Covid recoveries continue to outnumber new infections. With 10,820 more recoveries, total recoveries in the southern state rose to 5.3 lakh.

Of the 6.17 lakh cases, active cases continued to decline to reach 81,763.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

