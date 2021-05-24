COVID-19: Anandaiah’s ‘Miracle’ medicine is safe, says AP Ayush

Hyderabad: The Ayush department of Andhra Pradesh has clarified that there are no harmful substances in the medicine of Krishnapatman Anandaiah Yadav in Nellore district.

A total of 18 herbs were said to have been used for the medicine. AP Ayush Commission Ramu told mediapersons that they have been fully discussed and the details have been communicated to Chief Ministere Jaganmohan Reddy.

The full ;report is expected in four to five days. He says most people are saying they benefited from the drug that is being administered for COVID-19.

Thousands of public are thronging daily to have the miracle medicine which is believed to have resulting in good results for COVID-19 patients.

“Organizers claim that more than 80000 people have been given the drug so far. Most people who are accepted by Ayurveda.

A team of officials from Ayush Department inspecting the herbs being used by Anandaiah for preparing miracle medicine

But , there are some difficulties that Ayurveda has to detect in advance. Any drug that is not in the books of Classical Ayurvedic Medicine will have to undergo cliniclal trials.

.

It is also important to know in what dosage those ingredients are being used . This drug cannot be considered as a drug for Covid .

Ayush Commissioner said that said he was not aware of any medical problems arising from the eye drops and would also seek the advice of an ophthalmolgists.

Since there were some suspicions on the eye drops and a decision would be made on that once they were cleared. ” There are three ingredients being used to prepare eye drops.

According to Ayurveda science there is no harm due to those three. Factors

such as quality need to be considered .

He further added that corona cases were found to be low in the area after many villagers were interviewed.

“We explained the full details to the CM. We will submit a full report in another four to five days , “Ramu said.