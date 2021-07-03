COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh records 2,930 new cases, 36 deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 2,930 fresh cases of coronavirus from 90,532 tests in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, with a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent.

While 4,346 patients got cured, another 36 succumbed in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The gross positives now stood at 18,99,748, recoveries 18,51,062 and deaths 12,815.

The active caseload fell to 35,871, the bulletin said.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district reported 591, Chittoor 443, Prakasam 363 and West Godavari 338 new cases, while the remaining nine districts added less than 250 each.

Chittoor recorded six fresh fatalities, East Godavari five, Guntur and Kurnool four each, Kadapa, Prakasam and Srikakulam three each, Anantapuramu, Krishna and Visakhapatnam two each and SPS Nellore and Vizianagaram one each in a day.