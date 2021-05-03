COVID-19: Andhra to impose partial curfew from May 5

As per the orders issued by the CMO, shops in the state will remain open daily from 6 am to 12 pm and only essential services will be permitted.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd May 2021 4:35 pm IST
Amaravati: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, a partial curfew has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh for 14 days starting May 5, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Monday.

Section 144 will also be in place between the above-mentioned timings, it said.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting on the current COVID-19 situation in the state chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A night curfew is already in place in the state from 10 pm to 5 am to contain the spread of the disease.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 23,920 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state health bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the state reported 83 deaths and 11,411 recoveries on Sunday.

