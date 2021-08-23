COVID-19: AP adds 1,002 cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally increased to 20,03,342 as 1,002 new cases were added afresh in 24 hours ending at 9 am on Monday.

The total recoveries went up to 19,75,448 as 1,508 more people got cured during this period, a health department bulletin said.

With 12 fresh deaths, the gross toll climbed to 13,735, it said.

The number of active cases came down to 14,159.

East Godavari reported 265 fresh cases, Kadapa 132, SPS Nellore 118 and Chittoor 113 in a day.

While four districts added between 50 and 90 new cases, five more registered less than 50 each, with Kurnool logging the least seven.

Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, Krishna three, West Godavari two, East Godavari, SPS Nellore and Prakasam one each in a day.