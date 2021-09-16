COVID-19: AP logs 1,367 new cases, 14 deaths

Amaravati: The Covid-19 caseload in Andhra Pradesh increased to 20,34,786 as 1,367 were added afresh on Thursday.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, 1,248 infected persons got cured while 14 succumbed, leaving 14,708 active cases, the latest bulletin said.

The total recoveries increased to 20,06,034 and deaths to 14,044, the bulletin said.

East Godavari district reported 288 fresh infections and Chittoor 217 while six other districts added between 100 and 160 each. While Visakhapatnam registered 55, the remaining four districts logged less than 20 new cases each.

Chittoor and Guntur districts saw three fresh Covid-19 deaths, Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari two each, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.