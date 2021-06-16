COVID-19: AP logs 6,617 new cases, 57 deaths

By Neha|   Published: 16th June 2021 7:50 pm IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus caseload increased to 18,29,751 as 6,617 fresh cases were added in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

Recoveries rose to 17,43,176 after 10,228 patients got cured during the period, the latest bulletin said.

With 57 more succumbing in a day, the overall Covid-19 toll climbed to 12,109, the bulletin said.

The state now has 71,466 active cases.

East Godavari district’s total cases touched 2.50 lakh and Anantapuramu’s 1.50 lakh on Wednesday.

East Godavari now has the highest number of 15,757 and Anantapuramu the lowest 1,611 active cases.

While other districts continued to show a declining trend, East Godavari remained the main hotspot, registering 1,397 fresh cases in a day.

West Godavari added 829 and Chittoor 780 new cases, while the remaining 10 districts registered less than 600 cases each.

Chittoor and Guntur districts reported nine fresh Covid-19 fatalities each, Anantapuramu, East Godavari, Krishna and Srikakulam five each, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari four each, Kurnool three, Kadapa, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram two each.

