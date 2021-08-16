COVID-19: AP logs less than 1000 new cases

Amaravati: After a gap of over five months, Andhra Pradesh reported less than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

From 46,962 tests, only 909 positives turned out at the rate of 1.9 per cent in the 24 hours ending 9 am today.

The latest bulletin said 1,543 patients also got cured while 13 more succumbed to Covid-19.

The number of active cases fell by 647 to 17,218 now, it said.

The gross positives inched up to 19,94,606, recoveries to 19,63,728 and deaths 13,660.

Only three districts reported new cases between 100 and 250 while the remaining 10 districts added less than 90 each in 24 hours.

While East Godavari logged the highest 241, Anantapuramu registered the lowest five.

Chittoor reported three, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam two each, East Godavari, Kadapa, SPS Nellore and West Godavari one fresh fatality each in a day.