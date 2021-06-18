COVID-19: AP reports 6,341 cases, 57 deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 6,341 fresh cases of coronavirus, 8,486 recoveries and 57 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

A health department bulletin said the number of active cases in the state dropped to 67,629.

The total positives touched 18,39,243, recoveries 17,59,390 and deaths 12,224 so far, it said.

East Godavari district continued to report the highest number of cases (1,247) in a day.

Chittoor added 919 and West Godavari 791 while the remaining 10 districts registered less than 500 new cases each.

Chittoor had the highest toll of 12 in 24 hours, Guntur eight, East Godavari six, Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam five each, Anantapuramu, SPS Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari three each, Kurnool and Vizianagaram two each.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal told a press conference that the government has decided to once again undertake a communications campaign on the need for following Covid-Appropriate Behaviour despite the downtrend in coronavirus cases.

“From Monday, the Covid curfew hours will be relaxed, but there will be a strict enforcement to ensure people do not show any slackness in wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and sanitization,” Anil said.

The number of Covid hospitals in the state has now come down to 400 from 625 during the peak period.

He said 50 per cent of ICU beds and over 65 per cent of oxygen beds in Covid hospitals were now vacant due to the significant reduction in the caseload.

The Principal Secretary said 198 persons so far succumbed to mucormycosis (black fungus) in the state.

In all 2,678 black fungus cases were reported so far, of which only 1,419 were active now.