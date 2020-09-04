Covid-19: Assam HC orders penalty for violation of protocols

Guwahati, Sep 4 : In view of the coronavirus spread, the Gauhati High Court has ordered the levy of penalty on those violating Covid-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks, a court official said on Friday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Manish Choudhury on Thursday directed district civil and police authorities to impose fines on violators of government guidelines.

The court ordered the police to be more proactive and check whether the Health and Family Welfare Department orders dated May 8 on wearing of 3-ply face masks or face cover and ensuring social distancing in public places were followed or not.

The directions came on a Public Interest Litigation filed by lawyer Tanmay Jyoti Mahanta who told the court that the number of Covid-19 cases in Assam had increased to a large extent as most people were not maintaining proper social distance in public places and were not wearing masks.

The department had earlier announced a fine of Rs 500 for not putting on face masks. For a repeat offence, the fine was Rs 1,000.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the district authorities would strictly follow the High Court orders.

The coronavirus cases total 1,18,333 in Assam, including 90,697 recoveries and 330 deaths.

Expressing serious concern over the increasing corona cases in Assam, Sarma said that the state’s recovery rate was 76.65 per cent and the mortality rate 0.28 per cent.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that at least 3,000 cases are reported daily in the state.

