COVID-19: Australia’s Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Australia have decided to postpone the upcoming two-match Test series due to the persisting coronavirus threat.

Australia were due to play the Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka between June 11 to 23. The BCB and CA will now work together to find a future window for rescheduling the series which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury is hoping that the situation will soon become favourable to conduct a series in future.

“This is understandably disappointing for players and fans of both sides. However, in the current global scenario of the COVID-19 outbreak and considering the nature of the health emergency, the BCB and CA are in agreement that this is the most sensible and practical decision,” Chowdhury said in a statement.

“We hope that the situation will improve soon and we are able to hold this series at a convenient time in the near future. To that end, the BCB will continue to work closely with CA with whom we share a history of support and cooperation,” he added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the sporting activities across the globe have been put on halt. Most of the tournaments are either postponed or stand cancelled.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said: “Postponing the tour is regrettable, but I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, honest and responsible discussions that led us to this mutually-agreed position. As we know, the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date.”

The novel coronavirus has infected almost 1.5 million people and killed over 88,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

