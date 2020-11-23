COVID-19 awareness walk held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Sunday flagged off a 5km run to spread awareness about coronavirus in the financial district. The run was initiated by Hetch Foundation in partnership with Care Hospitals Gachibowli, Fitness Gurukul, and GSR Constructions along with Cyberabad Police.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said the event was the need of the hour as people have remained indoors for a long time. This event was to extend solidarity to those who are staying indoors and are facing mental instability.

“Coronavirus has not gone. The whole world is talking about ‘Second Wave’. Media reports indicate that Delhi has witnessed a sharp surge in patients requiring critical care. The second wave is proving so far to be more dangerous,” said Jayesh Ranjan.

I learned from the reports that 30% of the new cases are said to be going straight to ICUs. We don’t know if that surge is part of the ‘second wave’. Whatever it may be, we need to be more cautious than ever before. Protect yourself and loved ones,” he added.

Dipali Mehta, CEO of Hetch Foundation and Syed Fazal Ali from GSR Constructions, several fitness enthusiasts, the staff of Care Hospital Gachibowli and Fitness Gurukul, and Professionals from many MNC’s participated in the event.

Dr. Rajetha Danisetty, Dermatologist and Medical Director said it was nice to be amongst the community of runners. In regards to the Second Wave, she said the “first wave’’ itself never ended.

“Now that elections are around the corner, we will find many politicians going around without following proper rules. Voters must not entertain parties who don’t follow Covid-19 protocols,” she said.