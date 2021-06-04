COVID-19: Bahrain, Kuwait approve emergency use of ‘Sotrovimab’

Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday granted the emergency use of ‘Sotrovimab’, a new drug developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to treat people infected with the COVID-19, official news agencies of both countries reported.

Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gave the green signal to Sotrovimab to treat COVID-19 patients. UAE became the first country in the world to approve the drug for emergency use, following the US food and drug administration.

The decision to add ‘Sotrovimab’ to COVID-19 treatment protocols follows approval for emergency use by the FDA as well as a comprehensive review of GSK’s clinical trials, Bahrain news agency said.

‘Sotrovimab -VIR-7831’ is developing a monoclonal antibody and will be used to treat adults and adolescents with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 who are at risk of worsening and leading to hospitalization.

Safety and efficacy evidence shows a reduction in the number of cases requiring hospitalization of more than 24 hours and a reduction in the number of deaths by 85 per cent when taken early for the treatment, BNA adds.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s ministry of health has approved the new drug for the treatment of mild and medium cases of COVID-19.

Speaking to the media, assistant undersecretary for medicines and nutrition supervision Dr Abdullah Al Bader told the Kuwait news agency, the drug must be given to patients 12 years of age and above.

While the drug is safe for those 65 years of age and older, it should not be given to patients who are hospitalized and need oxygen.