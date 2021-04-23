COVID-19 bed availability status report of T’gana health department portal is incorrect

Hyderabad: The Health Department of the Government of Telangana has started releasing information on its portal about the availability of beds in government and private hospitals. But unfortunately, this information about the beds availability is proving to be incorrect.

According to the information released by the state’s Health Department on its portal 40% beds are available in private hospitals in Telangana state. But the reality is that the patients across the state are facing difficulties in getting admission in private hospitals.

The data released by the Health Department yesterday claims that there are 43,496 beds in government and private hospitals across Telangana where 16,468 patients are undergoing treatment and the remaining 27,028 beds are vacant.

The Health Department portal shows vague figures of bed availability but there is no specific information with the names of hospitals where the beds are available.

According to the information released by the portal there are 13,919 beds in government hospitals in Telangana state where 4,054 patients are under treatment and still 9,865 beds are vacant. And there are 1894 ICU ventilator beds where 903 patients are under treatment and 991 beds are still vacant.

Similarly, as per the portal the total number of Oxygen beds available in hospitals under the state’s Health Department is 6,516 where 2,512 patients are undergoing treatment and 4,004 beds are still vacant.

The total number of general beds in government hospitals is 5,509 where 639 patients are undergoing treatment and 4,870 beds are still vacant.

Similarly, it is claimed that the total number of general beds in private hospitals is 13,426 where, as per the portal information, 3,806 patients are currently undergoing treatment and 15,129 beds are still vacant.

About Oxygen beds in private hospitals, the portal says the total number is 9,433 where 5,401 patients are under treatment and 4,032 beds are still vacant.

Unlike what is being claimed in Health Department’s portal about the availability of beds in hospitals, the reality on the ground is totally different. Private hospitals across the state are refusing to admit patients and telling their relatives that there is no bed available.

The Health Department portal must provide specific information with names of the government and private hospitals where the beds are available to save the patients from inconvenience.

The Health Department online portal must have a mechanism of coordination with the government and private hospitals across the state to obtain authentic and reliable day-to-day information about the availability of beds.